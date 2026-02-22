Puerto Vallarta violence sparks safety warnings for Canadians, with NDP leadership candidate flagging risks for LGBTQ+ travellers

NDP MP and leadership candidate Heather McPherson is urging Canadians in Puerto Vallarta to remain cautious following reports of escalating violence in the Mexican resort city.In a post on X, McPherson said many Canadians — including members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community — are currently in Puerto Vallarta, where a shelter-in-place order was reported to be in effect. She encouraged travellers to stay vigilant and consult the Government of Canada travel advice..Puerto Vallarta is a major winter destination for Canadian tourists and is widely recognized as an LGBTQ-friendly resort city. However, Mexico has faced ongoing security challenges tied to organized crime and localized outbreaks of violence, leading Ottawa to maintain travel advisories for several regions.McPherson’s remarks drew mixed reactions online, with some users agreeing that certain travellers may face additional risks depending on visibility or identity, while others argued that safety advisories should apply uniformly to all Canadians abroad..Global Affairs Canada advises travellers to Mexico to exercise a high degree of caution due to crime and security concerns in parts of the country. The department recommends monitoring local media, following instructions from local authorities, and registering with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service.As of publication, federal officials had not issued an emergency advisory specific to Puerto Vallarta beyond existing guidance. Local authorities in Jalisco state had also not publicly detailed the reported shelter-in-place order referenced in social media posts.Canadian officials continue to advise travellers to remain aware of their surroundings and to follow directions from local authorities if security situations evolve.