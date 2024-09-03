News

Punjabi rapper's Vancouver Island home site of 'gang-related' shooting, arson attack

Dhillon assured his fans that he and his crew were not harmed.
AP Dhillon
AP DhillonIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
