Punjabi rapper's Vancouver Island home site of 'gang-related' shooting, arson attack

The Vancouver Island home of a popular Punjabi rapper was riddled with bullets following an attack on Monday. Two vehicles, including a truck parked on his driveway, were also set on fire.Amritpal Singh Dhillon, better known as AP Dhillon, assured his fans that he and his crew were not harmed.The incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. at Dhillon's home on the 3300 block of Ravenwood Rd. in Colwood, 15 km west of downtown Victoria.When police arrived on scene following reports of shots fired and burning vehicles, they discovered evidence supporting both those claims. Occupants of the home were evacuated and local firefighters managed to extinguish the blazes.In a press release, the West Shore RCMP explained that "preliminary investigation suggests that this was a targeted event," and noted there was no reason to believe it posed a risk to the general public.As the Vancouver Sun reports, Colwood Mayor Doug Kobayashi said he had been briefed on the "gang-related" incident, and that the suspects were known to police."We have a very low crime severity index, so having something like this just catches you off guard."Authorities have called on anyone with footage of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway from Sooke Road to Bear Mountain Parkway between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2024 to contact them at 250-474-2264..Footage of the incident showed one suspect tossing incendiary devices at the truck and smaller vehicle before walking away and appearing to get into a car parked on the street. As he pulled up, another suspect opened fire, with fourteen bullets striking the home. He then jumped in the car, at which point the pair fled the scene.."I'm safe. My people are safe," Dhillon wrote in an Instagram story. "Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all."The 31-year-old rapper came to Canada from India in 2015 to study at Camosun College, and completed a degree in business administration while also working at Best Buy and Esso. He arrived on the music scene in 2019, and has since released a number of hit records and even performed at the Juno Awards. Records show he purchased the Colwood home in June 2022 for $1.475 million..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.