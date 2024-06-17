PUNS ALERT: RCMP nab Grande Prairie bread thief

The RCMP pun machine was called in to work this weekend over a dastardly theft in Grande Parairie. So we will let the pun-meister tell their story in their own words."On June 6, 2024, just after 11:45 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP received a report that a man had just stolen a “Wonderbread” truck from a Save On Foods in Grande Prairie and was driving away erratically.""RCMP officers, as good as bread, responded and located the truck. Other units, such as the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigative Section, Grande Prairie Special Investigative Unit, Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit and Grande Prairie Police Dog Services were asked to come break bread and assist as the truck left the City of Grande Prairie.""They were able to covertly follow the stolen truck while officers from upper crust RCMP detachments such as Beaverlodge and Spirit River, coordinated to set up Tire Deflation Devices (TDD) and prepare for the arrest.""A TDD was deployed and successful, ultimately culminating in the truck stopping in a Walmart parking lot in Grande Prairie. Two members of the public, who were not loafing around, noticed the suspect walking away and stopped him long enough for officers to conduct the arrest.""Upon searching the vehicle, it was noted that the man had started eating the bread and, some would say criminally, ignored the crust."Sgt. Michael Jaszczyszyn, from the Grande Prairie Detachment, states “Fortunately most of the bread was saved however, after the damage, the truck itself was toast.”"The Alberta RCMP takes this time to remind the public to eat their crust and, while on the topic, that it is always best to try and earn some honest crust."As a result of the investigation, Mark Anderson Mitchell, 44, a resident of Prince George, BC, was charged with:Theft of motor vehicleDangerous operation of a motor vehicleFail to comply with probation orderMitchell was brought before a justice of the peace and subsequently remanded into custody, to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Grande Prairie on Monday.