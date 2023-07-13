RCMP vehicle

 

 Courtesy CBC

The brutal torture and killing of several puppies by a group of children has led to the arrest of a 13-year-old Manitoba youth.

The youth was part of a group of about 10 kids aged nine to 13 involved in the horrific case of animal cruelty in Mosakahiken Cree Nation, 700 km north of Winnipeg.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(6) comments

bill.moulton
bill.moulton

Sorry to say but I knew before I even started reading this that it happened on a reservation.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Research has revealed that 25 percent of aggressive inmates had committed multiple acts of animal abuse as children. In the USA, forty-five percent of school shooters had histories of alleged animal cruelty, and 21 percent of serial murderers admitted to childhood animal abuse. Unfortunately these kids display a more severe pattern of antisocial behavior that's marked by a disregard for others, a fearless temperament, increased aggression, and less sensitivity to punishment and consequences. I have a feeling this is only the beginning for these individuals regardless where they are from.

guest83
guest83

They can’t be charged but they can get their a**es beat 7 ways from Sunday, and they should!

YYC 007
YYC 007

Not surprised to see this looking at where it happened.

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

Fetal alcohol syndrome, almost certainly.

rmannia
rmannia

Psychopaths in the making.

