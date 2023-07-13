Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
The brutal torture and killing of several puppies by a group of children has led to the arrest of a 13-year-old Manitoba youth.
The youth was part of a group of about 10 kids aged nine to 13 involved in the horrific case of animal cruelty in Mosakahiken Cree Nation, 700 km north of Winnipeg.
On July 7, close to midnight, RCMP received a call from a community member who saw a dead puppy hanging from a stop sign, Moose Lake RCMP said in a press release.
An investigation determined the group had been in a park “hurting several puppies” on July 6.
A member of the community chased the kids away then discovered the dead puppies.
“When police arrived at the location, three deceased puppies were given to the officers by the community member and a fourth puppy was found when officers searched the area,” said RCMP.
The puppies had all been significantly injured before dying.
“This is a very concerning act for the RCMP and the community,” said Sergeant Rick Sinclair, Moose Lake RCMP Detachment Commander.
“Many community members care deeply for their dogs. We appreciate the assistance we received during the investigation. We are working with the community and our partners to find a way forward, focusing on healing and providing resources to families.”
The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with killing animals and cruelty to animals causing unnecessary suffering.
Anyone under the age of 12 can’t be charged with criminal offences, according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
