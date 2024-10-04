Pups test positive for meth, cocaine after killing other dog in Kamloops

A trio of pit bulls involved in the death of another in Kamloops are said to have tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine after the attack.The canine killers were apprehended in September, and an application has been filed to have them euthanized.According to CTV News, the drugged-up dogs hopped a fence on September 8 and proceeded to maul a family's 13-year-old border collie to death. Originally from Jasper Avenue in the northern area of the city, they were tracked down by bylaw officers and taken into custody.In an interview with the outlet, Kamloops community service manager Will Beatty explained that an investigation was launched between the city, local animal behaviour specialists, and veterinarians to determine whether rehabilitation was an option. The group came to the conclusion that despite the possibility that the drugs in question played a role in the killing, the dogs were too much of a public safety risk.He noted that as a result, the city had asked a provincial court to sign off on having them euthanized."It's made with a heavy heart in multiple ways," he said of the decision. "It's a very passionate scenario. You've got dog owners that have dogs that they love that they have never seen those dogs do this before. You also have a ... dog owner that is grieving the loss of their dog."No charges have been filed against the owner of the dogs, nor has it been determined exactly where the animals may have ingested the drugs.