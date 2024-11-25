Putin bans adoption to countries allowing child sex changes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned the adoption of Russian children to countries that allow child sex changes."People from countries where gender transitioning is legal, including many in Europe, will no longer be allowed to adopt children from Russia," reported Euro News, noting Putin signed the ban into law over the weekend.Putin also signed legislation prohibiting the spread of information that encourages people to not have children."The bills, which were previously approved by both houses of Russia’s parliament, follow a series of laws that have suppressed sexual minorities and bolstered longstanding conventional values," wrote Euro News."Russian lower house Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who was among the new bill’s authors, said in a Telegram post in July that it is extremely important to eliminate possible dangers in the form of gender reassignment that adopted children may face in these countries."Across Western countries, a reversal is taking place, reported the Macdonald–Laurier Institute. Action is being taken to significantly limit or ban gender–transition in minors, yet Canada continues to advance the movement."These policies have permitted unnecessary surgeries, but also, prescriptions of puberty blocking drugs, dispensed to minors, sometimes within minutes of assessment by a gender specialist," wrote the Macdonald-Laurier Institute."That gender-affirming care for minors gained acceptance in the first place, has more to do with a belief in gender identity theory, which holds that children develop a gender identity in early prepubescence, sometimes at odds with their natal sex, than it does with rigorous science."According to the American Society of Pediatricians, puberty blocking drugs are connected to “osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment and, when combined with cross-sex hormones, sterility.”England’s National Health Service has stopped prescribing puberty blockers for children and young people confused about their genders, saying there is “not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness” of puberty–suppressing hormones, reported CNN in March. Sweden decided in 2022 to stop so called gender affirming care except in very rare cases, and in December, the National Board of Health and Welfare said "Mastectomies for teenage girls wanting to transition should be limited to a research setting."