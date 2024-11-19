Putin closer to launching nukes against NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have signed a “revised nuclear doctrine” lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons in the escalating Ukraine war.The document says, "Aggression of any state from a military coalition against the Russian Federation or its allies will be considered as aggression of this coalition," reported Euro News on Tuesday. It also says, "Deterrence of aggression is ensured by the totality of the military power of the Russian Federation, including nuclear weapons.""The Russian Federation considers nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence, the use of which is an extreme and compulsory measure and is making all necessary efforts to reduce the nuclear threat and prevent the aggravation of interstate relations that could provoke military conflicts, including nuclear ones," says the document. Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine has already attacked the Bryansk region with several U.S. made long-range missiles. Reports are also circulating that thousands of North Korean soldiers are fighting in Ukraine.Putin’s announcement comes after U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed the use of U.S. made long-range missiles to potentially strike targets deep inside Russia. U.S. President Elect Donald Trump has issued an emergency World War III warning on Monday, calling for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to prevent nuclear war."We have never been closer to World War Three than we are today, under Joe Biden," said Trump in a broadcast. "A global conflict between nuclear armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon. Nothing is more important than avoiding that nightmare. We will avoid it, but we need new leadership. Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war. We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total secession of hostilities, all shooting has to stop." Trump regains control of the White House in January..The White House on Tuesday morning slammed the Russian move, calling it “irresponsible rhetoric.” “This is more of the same irresponsible rhetoric from Russia, which we have seen for the past two years,” a spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP, adding the US saw no need to change its own force posture.