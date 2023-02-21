Putin
Courtesy of Sputnik

In a fiery state-of-the-nation address, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the West for starting the war in Ukraine, suggesting the United States and its allies want to transform the local war into a wider global conflict.

"Western elites aren't trying to conceal their goals, to inflict a 'strategic defeat' to Russia," Putin said in the speech on Tuesday. "They intend to transform the local conflict into a global confrontation."

