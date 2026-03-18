Qatar confirms fires at Ras Laffan LNG site following Iranian attack, Saudi Arabia also reports strike

CALGARY — Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has confirmed that fires have broken out at the Ras Laffan Industrial City after being targeted in an Iranian attack.The ministry confirmed on its X account Wednesday that Civil Defence was responding to the area following the strike..Earlier in the day, Reuters had reported that Ras Laffan — which is home to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility — had been evacuated following Iran’s threat to attack Gulf energy facilities..Iranian state media had previously stated that the country had issued an evacuation warning for several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, saying they would be targeted by strikes “in the coming hours.”In a statement following the attack, QatarEnergy said, "Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused.”.The statement went on to say all staff members were accounted for and there were currently no casualties.Qatar's Ministry of Defence announced that five ballistic missiles had been launched from Iran, but that Qatari Armed Forces had successfully intercepted four of them..This news comes as there are also reports of Iranian missiles over Saudi Arabian airspace, with a powerful explosion being reported in Riyadh, shortly after Saudi officials said air defences had intercepted an incoming attack.At the time of writing, Brent Crude was trading at $107.90, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was hovering around $97.21.