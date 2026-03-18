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Qatar confirms fires at Ras Laffan LNG site following Iranian attack, Saudi Arabia also reports strike

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has confirmed that fires have broken out at Ras Laffan Industrial City after being targeted in an Iranian attack.
Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has confirmed that fires have broken out at Ras Laffan Industrial City after being targeted in an Iranian attack.WS Canva
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Qatar
Lng
Reuters
Iran War
Israel-US Iran war
effects of Iran War on oil prices
lng prices
Ras Laffan
QatarEnergy

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