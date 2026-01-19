QUADRUPLE THE LIMIT: Three Hills man charged after impaired driving collision with horse trailer

Three Hills RCMP have charged a Linden man after a head-on collision on Hwy. 21 left one driver with non-life-threatening injuries and revealed extreme alcohol impairment.The crash occurred on November 25, 2025, at approximately 1:49 p.m. when a truck crossed the centre line and collided with a truck pulling a horse trailer. RCMP said the driver of the truck that crossed into oncoming traffic was impaired by alcohol and held a restricted licence he was not complying with.Police arrested the 31-year-old driver and obtained a blood sample under a lawful demand. A search of the vehicle uncovered a large quantity of open and closed beer cans. Blood analysis revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 354 mg%, more than four times the legal limit of 80 mg%.Chad Gorel of Linden faces multiple charges including operation while impaired causing bodily harm, operation while impaired over 80 mg% causing bodily harm, driving while suspended or disqualified, turning left unsafely, and transporting liquor in an open container or within easy access of the driver.Gorel is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on January 23.