Quebec-based religion seeks permission from Health Canada to worship with magic mushrooms

A Quebec-based religion has requested permission from Health Canada to use magic mushrooms in its ceremonies.Sanctuaire de la Gratitude, known as Gratitude Sanctuary in English, has claimed that psilocybin is integral to its belief system.As the Canadian Press reports, Sanctuaire de la Gratitude Reverend Superior Alain Menier first asked Health Canada to grant the exception in March 2022. After not hearing back for over two years, the group decided to take the minister of mental health and addictions to court to try and speed up the process.A demand letter was sent to Health Canada in September 2024 asking the agency to respond within 30 days, and while it did acknowledge reception of the document, it "did not provide any of the responses requested nor demonstrate that it was taking steps to further the processing of the exemption request."In the filing, Menier and his lawyers argued that the religion dictates that people are made aware of "their own teachings when entering the sacred space opened by the consumption of psilocybin mushrooms.""An important tenant of the religion is that the mushrooms should be consumed in the safest way possible, which requires that they be consumed under strict health and safety protocols, in a controlled environment, and under trained supervision," the filing continued, lamenting that Sanctuaire de la Gratitude "cannot conduct their ceremonies without it."The group argued that their "religious freedom rights are being infringed by the lack of an exemption," and urged Health Canada to answer their request, regardless of whether the answer was yes or no."No harm will result from the minister continuing to process the exemption request," the filing noted. "Rather, it will result in either the minister granting the request and allowing the applicants to practice their religion or the minister notifying the applicants about what more information that is needed or of the minister's intent to refuse the request."Health Canada's exemptions are decided on a "case-by-case basis," and there is "no set time" for "non-routine exemptions."