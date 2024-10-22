News

Quebec-based religion seeks permission from Health Canada to worship with magic mushrooms

Sanctuaire de la Gratitude has claimed that psilocybin is integral to its belief system.
Magic Mushrooms
Magic MushroomsSource: Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Quebec
Exemption
Religion
magic mushrooms
psilocybin
Sanctuaire de la Gratitude
Gratitude Sanctuary

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news