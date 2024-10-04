Quebec church burns down

A massive fire engulfed the Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Allégresses church in Trois-Rivières on Thursday afternoon. The blaze spread rapidly, which caused extensive damage to the Catholic church built in 1914. One of the two bell towers collapsed.Firefighters from Trois-Rivières rushed to the scene at the corner of Boulevard du Saint-Maurice and Rue Saint-François-Xavier. They used a ladder truck to fight the fire. The fire department also called in reinforcements from nearby Bécancour. The century-old church suffered significant structural damage.Officials had not released any information about the cause of the fire.More than 100 Canadian churches have burned to the ground over recent years.