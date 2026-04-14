Quebec church destroyed in blaze as questions emerge about possible link to national trend

CALGARY — A major fire has decimated a 92-year-old church in Saint-Romain, Quebec, prompting a large response from local emergency crews and heated online speculation.The Pulse of the Eastern Townships reports the fire began around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, with the Saint-Romain fire department, along with crews from Lambton, Courcelles, Nantes, Disraeli, Lac-Mégantic, and La Guadeloupe, responding to the call..By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze was already well advanced, with Michel Fillion, director of the Lambton Fire Department, saying crews had to focus on containing the fire rather than saving the church and protecting surrounding buildings from the intense heat.A partial roof collapse occurred at 7:00 p.m. and was followed by the collapse of the steeple at 7:30 p.m.“We wanted to keep the heat from spreading and damaging nearby buildings,” Fillion said, confirming the surrounding structures were protected and that normal activities in the area resumed after the fire was put out, with no civilians injured in the blaze and one firefighter sustaining minor injuries..The church, however, is a total loss, something that Mayor Amélie Isabel called “obviously painful,” as the Église de Saint-Romain has been a landmark in the small Quebec village of 700 people and a staple of local community life since 1934, when construction first began.According to Fillion, the Église de Saint-Romain had been repurposed in recent years and was no longer used for religious services.The cause of the fire has not yet been publicly confirmed, and the Sûreté du Québec is currently investigating.Online commentators were quick to link the blaze to a massive rise in Canadian church fires in recent years, starting in 2021 when controversy surrounding residential schools and alleged “mass graves” first came to national prominence.According to an Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) report from 2025, between 2021 and 2024, at least 44 churches in Canada were burned to the ground, with 24 confirmed as arson.More recent reports have suggested that 123 churches across the country have been vandalized, burned to the ground, or desecrated, with the majority occurring in British Columbia..Reacting to news of the fire, OneBC candidate Jim McMurtry said, “Over 100 churches have burned or suffered vandalism since the Kamloops announcement.”“This is so sad,” commentator Canada Proud said on X.“Yet another small Canadian community is forced to watch their iconic church burn to the ground.”“Who can tell us why only Christian churches are burning in Canada?” political commentator Kat Kanada asked.