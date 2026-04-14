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Quebec church destroyed in blaze as questions emerge about possible link to national trend

A major fire has decimated a 92-year-old church in Saint-Romain, Quebec, prompting a large response from local emergency crews and heated online speculation.
A major fire has decimated a 92-year-old church in Saint-Romain, Quebec, prompting a large response from local emergency crews and heated online speculation.Courtesy of Yvan Rouillard via Facebook
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Church Burning
Quebec
Residential Schools
Residential School
Jim Mcmurtry
Kat Kanada
Surete Du Quebec
Church
Church Burned
saint-romain
Michel Fillion
aid to the church in need

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