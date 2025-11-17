Quebec City sued after axing Christian worship event over ‘controversial’ musician Feucht

Quebec City is facing a constitutional lawsuit after abruptly cancelling a Christian worship event because officials deemed its featured musician too “controversial,” a move critics say shows government bowing to political pressure instead of protecting basic freedoms.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has filed a claim in Quebec Superior Court on behalf of Burn 24/7 Canada Worship Ministries, a B.C.-based Christian group that holds worship and prayer gatherings nationwide. The organization alleges the city violated its Charter-protected freedoms when it tore up a signed lease less than 24 hours before the event.Burn 24/7 had booked ExpoCité for July 25, 2025, signing the agreement on July 4 and paying the full $2,609.93 rental fee by July 14. The event was to feature American Christian musician Sean Feucht, whose opposition to abortion, support for traditional marriage and vocal backing of former U.S. president Donald Trump have drawn hostile coverage in Canadian media..Despite having approved the booking weeks earlier, the city cancelled the lease on July 23 without warning. Officials publicly claimed the group failed to disclose that Feucht was an artist “who generates significant controversy,” and argued ExpoCité needed to protect its reputation. The city pointed to lease clauses dealing with “illegal solicitation” and “use of premises” as justification for termination.Lawyers for Burn 24/7 call that explanation baseless and discriminatory, saying the real issue was political pressure and ideological discomfort with the group’s religious and social views. They are seeking reimbursement, punitive damages and a judicial declaration that the city breached the organization’s freedoms under both the Canadian Charter and Quebec’s human rights charter..“In this era of cancel culture, it’s easy to see why some private citizens might yield to public pressure,” said constitutional lawyer Olivier Séguin. “But when government officials do the same, it crosses a line. The city’s conduct is inexcusable and must be punished.”The cancellation was part of a broader wave in July 2025, when Parks Canada and several municipalities — including Halifax, Charlottetown and Moncton — called off Feucht’s scheduled appearances, citing “security” concerns after activists threatened protests. Burn 24/7’s lawsuit argues Quebec City’s actions were not about safety but about silencing a Christian event for political reasons.