News

Quebec court rules against YouTube in COVID censorship case

Quebec court approves class action lawsuit against YouTube COVID-era censorship
Quebec court approves class action lawsuit against YouTube COVID-era censorshipWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
World Health Organization
Class Action Lawsuit
Youtube
Quebec Superior Court
COVID-19 Pandemic
censoring free speech
Élo Wants to Know
Éloïse Boies
“antivaxxer”
“conspiracy theorist”
pandemic-era
Google platform
Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news