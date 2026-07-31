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Quebec court rules government violated Charter by cancelling Christian conference over abortion views

Quebec City Convention Centre
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Cdnpoli
Harvest Ministries International
Caroline Proulx
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Quebec City Convention Centre
Quepoli
François Legault
Oliver Séguin
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Western Standard
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