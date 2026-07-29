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Quebec court upholds COVID curfew despite finding Charter rights were violated

Stéphanie Pépin, for whom the Justice Centre provided lawyers over the past three years. Pépin was stopped by police and ticketed at a protest for being in public past the 8:00 p.m. curfew deadline.
Stéphanie Pépin, for whom the Justice Centre provided lawyers over the past three years. Pépin was stopped by police and ticketed at a protest for being in public past the 8:00 p.m. curfew deadline.Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
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Curfew
Quepoli
COVID-19
Oliver Séguin
Stéphanie Pépin
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