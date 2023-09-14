Bernard Drainville

Bernard Drainville 

 Courtesy Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville made it clear he is against gender-neutral washrooms in schools. 

“We don't think it's a good idea,” said Drainville at a press conference covered by CTV News Montreal

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Amy08
Amy08

This will push the Muslims out, exactly what Quebec wants.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

If you have a *ick, you use the Boys washroom. If you have the other, you use the Girls washroom. Sorry, couldn't say 'p****' or 'v*****' words.

It's that simple.

Stop bending over, folks!

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

Pushing militarized DIE, that's where we are as a nation. It's embarrassing and we should not allow ourselves to be that powerfully undermined by the arrogant ignorant. Inclusion? My A$$. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.