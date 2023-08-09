Battle for Canada — Preparing the Way

A ministry in Kelowna, BC is suing the Quebec government for cancelling its booking of a government-owned facility because it's planned event was allegedly pro-life.

The lawsuit by Harvest Ministries International, led by Art Lucier, seeks compensation of $137,647 for material damages, $25,000 for moral damage and $50,000 in punitive damages for the unlawful and intentional infringements of its guaranteed rights.

Strong&Free
It is not the role of government to decide and enforce what is and is not moral thought in society. The premier and the other ministers mentioned are openly talking and acting like a thought police, banning discussions they don't like and promoting their own personal views, and using the tremendous power of the state to do it.

