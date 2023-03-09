Middle finger

 Courtesy Open Free Cources/Wikimedia Commons

A Quebec judge found a Beaconsfield man not guilty of criminal harassment and uttering threats after he flipped the middle finger to his neighbour. 

“To be abundantly clear, it is not a crime to give someone the finger,” said Court of Quebec Justice Dennis Galiatsatos in a ruling. 

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

That is pure and simply being racist and bigoted against three fingers and a thumb....as if they are somehow less impotent. (:

