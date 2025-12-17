Quebec Liberal leader to step down amid corruption rumours

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez is expected to resign from his position during a caucus meeting later Wednesday, according to sources cited by Radio-Canada.
Rodriguez has not yet made a public statement. He is scheduled to meet with party members at 2 p.m. ET, with a formal announcement expected Thursday.
According to the Canadian Press, sources say Rodriguez concluded his leadership had become a distraction and was harming the party as internal pressure mounted for him to step aside.
The expected resignation follows weeks of turmoil within the Quebec Liberal Party, including growing calls from prominent Liberals for Rodriguez to step down.
Pressure intensified Tuesday after allegations emerged involving illegal campaign donations during Rodriguez’s leadership race.
It is alleged that the host of a fundraising event reimbursed approximately 20 attendees with $500 in cash after they were unable to afford the entry fee, effectively covering their donations.
Such an arrangement would violate Quebec election law.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Liberal Party confirmed Rodriguez attended the event but said neither he nor his team had any knowledge of the alleged reimbursements.
The allegations are the latest in a series of controversies that have shaken the party since mid-November.
The crisis began on Nov. 18 when Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy was suspended from caucus and removed as parliamentary leader after dismissing her chief of staff without consulting Rodriguez.
The following day, the Journal de Montréal published alleged text messages suggesting some party members were paid $100 to vote for Rodriguez in the leadership race.
Quebec’s anti-corruption police, the Unité permanente anticorruption, has since opened an investigation into the alleged vote-buying scheme. Rodriguez has repeatedly denied any knowledge of wrongdoing related to the allegations.
Rodriguez, a former federal MP and cabinet minister in the Trudeau government, has led the Quebec Liberals for just six months after winning the party’s leadership in June.
His departure would leave the party without a permanent leader heading into an election year. The Quebec Liberals currently serve as the Official Opposition in the National Assembly, where the governing Coalition Avenir Québec holds a large majority.