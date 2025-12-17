Quebec Liberal leader to step down amid corruption rumours

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez is expected to resign from his position during a caucus meeting later Wednesday, according to sources cited by Radio-Canada.

Rodriguez has not yet made a public statement. He is scheduled to meet with party members at 2 p.m. ET, with a formal announcement expected Thursday.

According to the Canadian Press, sources say Rodriguez concluded his leadership had become a distraction and was harming the party as internal pressure mounted for him to step aside.

The expected resignation follows weeks of turmoil within the Quebec Liberal Party, including growing calls from prominent Liberals for Rodriguez to step down.