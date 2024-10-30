Quebec man arrested in Calgary on multiple human trafficking charges

A 22-year-old Quebec man, Xavier Godbout, was arrested in Calgary on Thursday, and now faces numerous charges related to human trafficking. The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Human Trafficking unit, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service, apprehended Godbout, who was also wanted on warrants in Quebec.Godbout is alleged to have used social media to recruit two young women, enticing them to Calgary under the guise of a legitimate job offer. Upon their arrival, however, he reportedly attempted to coerce them into the sex trade, using violence and intimidation. In one instance, Godbout is accused of violently assaulting one of the women when she resisted, punching her repeatedly and threatening her life by holding a gun to her head."Victim safety was our utmost concern," said Staff Sgt. Gordon MacDonald of ALERT. “Upon receiving information from our colleagues in Quebec, our unit sprang into action in order to get these two women to a safe place and make an arrest.”Both survivors have received support and resources through ALERT’s Safety Network Coordinator. ALERT encourages any other potential victims to come forward, as there may be additional individuals impacted by this case.Godbout faces a range of charges, including attempted trafficking in persons, procuring, advertising of sexual services, extortion, aggravated assault with a firearm, and multiple firearms offences. He remains in custody, with his charges further complicated by a standing firearms prohibition and two additional warrants from Quebec related to an assault with a weapon in April 2022 and probation violation in October 2022.ALERT urges anyone with information about this case to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Survivors of human trafficking can seek assistance by calling 211 for support.