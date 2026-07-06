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Quebec media claims Quebecers will have to pay 'billions' for new West Coast pipeline

An article in Le Journal de Montréal claims that Quebec will be forced to pay 'billions' for West Coast pipeline that will 'weaken Quebec'
Pipeline
PipelineSource: ATCO
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Canadian Oil And Gas
west coast pipeline
Alberta Quebec
Le Journal de Montreal
Quebec media
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news