Quebec murder suspect arrested in Burnaby after nationwide police manhunt

A man wanted for a 2022 murder in Montreal has been arrested in Burnaby following a months-long investigation involving police agencies in British Columbia and Quebec.The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) announced Tuesday that Lee Van Smath Germain was taken into custody on July 15 after investigators tracked him to a Burnaby residence.Germain was wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the May 11, 2022, homicide of Sébastien Giroux in Montreal.Three people were charged in Giroux's killing on Jan. 22, 2026. Two suspects were arrested at that time, but Germain remained at large.According to CFSEU-BC, investigators with the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) determined earlier this year that Germain had ties to British Columbia and requested assistance from the specialized enforcement unit.Working alongside SPVM and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, investigators launched a coordinated effort to locate the fugitive through intelligence sharing and joint investigative work.Police executed a warrant at a Burnaby residence on July 15, where Germain was arrested without incident..He was transported to the Burnaby RCMP detachment, appeared before a judge and was remanded into custody for six days while arrangements were made for his return to Quebec to face the outstanding murder charge."This arrest highlights the importance of strong partnerships between law enforcement agencies across Canada," said CFSEU-BC media relations officer Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha."When police agencies share intelligence and work together seamlessly, there are few places where individuals wanted for serious violent offences can evade justice. This arrest is the direct result of that collaboration and our collective commitment to public safety."