Crossing into Canada at Roxham Road

 Photo by Dennis A. Clark

The Quebec government is demanding New York City Mayor Eric Adams “immediately” stop sending migrants arriving in his city to the illegal Roxham Road border crossing south of Montreal.

As reported in earlier articles in Western Standard, illegal migrants who arrive in New York City after being bussed there from the US/Mexico, are being given bus tickets, paid for by NYC taxpayers, to get to Plattsburgh in upper state New York, about 20 minutes south of Roxham Road.

(1) comment

guest310
guest310

barricade the crossing, turn out the lights. send them back.

