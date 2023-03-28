A Quebec provincial police officer was killed Monday night during an attempted arrest.
In a press release, police confirmed 20-year police veteran Sgt. Maureen Breau died.
Other officers shot and killed the 35-year-old male suspect when they arrived on the scene in Louiseville, QC, a community about 100 km northeast of Montreal.
Provincial Police Chief Johanne Beausoleil offered her condolences to Breau’s family and colleagues.
"It is with immense sadness that I learned of Sgt. Breau's death," Beausoleil said in the news release.
"An ordeal like this reminds us of the danger police officers face in extreme situations like those confronted by Sgt Breau, her fellow officers and the emergency telecommunications operators who supported them during the intervention.”
The Quebec police watchdog is investigating and said Breau and another officer attempted to arrest a man at approximately 8:30 PM. He grabbed a knife and stabbed Breau.
Another pair of officers arrived just after Breau was stabbed and one of them shot the suspect.
Another officer was injured but is expected to recover.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Ban all knives.
