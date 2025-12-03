Quebec premier calls new culture minister a ‘disgrace’ in escalating language dispute

Quebec Premier François Legault criticized newly appointed federal Culture Minister Marc Miller on Tuesday after Miller made comments about the state of the French language in Quebec and across North America.

Miller, who became minister of Canadian identity and culture and minister responsible for official languages on Monday replacing former Minister Steven Guilbeault, told reporters that French is precarious throughout North America rather than declining specifically in Quebec as the provincial government often argues.

Speaking in French, he said he was fed up with a debate he described as primarily identity driven. He added that repeated claims of decline risk overshadowing legislative achievements such as Bill 101 and the Canada Quebec Accord.