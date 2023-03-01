Quebec rapper
Courtesy of Government of Canada

Cabinet yesterday named a Québec rapper to the federal Historic Sites and Monuments Board. Aly Ndiaye, a self-described “history enthusiast,” criticized scholars for their treatment of racism in Canada, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Mr. Ndiaye brings passion and creativity to the Board as well as a unique perspective,” Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, minister responsible for the agency, said in a statement. “He joins a group of skilled individuals.” Other members of the Board include three professors and a former education minister.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

rmannia
rmannia

The conclusion is that everything and everyone all the time is racist, and the evidence is made to fit that conclusion. They hired a CRT activist.

WCanada
WCanada

🤦🏻‍♀️

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

When historical evidence fails to support the views of the left, the left rewrites or deletes historical evidence.

Frankyw55
Frankyw55

Well heck , I’m a history enthusiast, how come I didn’t get the job .

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

History Activism. It's an oxymoron.

