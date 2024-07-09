Quebec RCMP investigating criminal activities related to Chinese foreign interference

The Quebec RCMP is actively investigating allegations of criminal activity related to foreign interference by the China Communist Party (CCP). Authorities on Tuesday launched a public “awareness campaign” and are “seeking public assistance in connection with Chinese foreign interference in Quebec.”“We are actively investigating allegations of criminal activities related to Chinese Foreign Interference in Quebec,” wrote the Quebec RCMP on Twitter (“X”). .Police ask Quebecers to anonymously “report any form of threats, harassment or intimidation” committed by the CCP.Information on criminal activity by foreign actors can be reported through the RCMP National Security Information Network or online, among other channels provided on the RCMP website. Officers from the RCMP, Service de police de la Ville de Montréal and the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil on Wednesday at 11 a.m. will make themselves available during a two-hour window “to meet with community members at various locations” in Montréal and Longueuil. Specific locations to be disclosed upon request.