Quebec sexologist faces discipline complaint over faith-based therapy practice

A Quebec sexologist is facing professional discipline after offering counselling services rooted in Christian beliefs, sparking debate over religious freedom and the role of regulators in private practice.Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says it is supporting Montreal-area counsellor Maryse Gaudet-Lebrun, who was served with a formal complaint in December alleging breaches of her profession’s code of ethics.Gaudet-Lebrun, a member in good standing of the Ordre professionnel des sexologues du Québec, operates a private practice where she provides guidance to individuals and couples, many of whom share her Christian faith.The complaint centres on content posted to her website, including videos where she discusses sexuality alongside Biblical teachings, prayer and spiritual principles. It also alleges she promoted heterosexual relationships within marriage and incorporated faith-based perspectives into her counselling..Her legal team argues the case raises serious concerns about whether professionals can serve clients in a manner consistent with shared religious beliefs without facing sanction.Constitutional lawyer Olivier Séguin said the case reflects a broader trend of regulatory bodies exerting increasing control over personal expression in professional settings.“In Quebec, the ever-expanding reach of state secularism risks removing any trace of religion from interactions between professionals and clients who share the same beliefs,” Séguin said.Gaudet-Lebrun said the complaint came as a shock, insisting her work was intended to help clients seeking counselling aligned with their values.“I never would have imagined being accused when I was simply trying to do good and care for others,” she said, adding that legal support has been a source of relief.The case is expected to proceed through Quebec’s disciplinary process, with further filings and expert reports anticipated before a formal hearing is scheduled.The outcome could have wider implications for how professional regulators balance ethical standards with freedom of religion and conscience in Canada.