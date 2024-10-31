Quebec slams brakes on permanent immigration

Quebec Premier François Legault’s government plans to suspend availability to its two main pathways to permanent residency in the early days of 2025. The Quebec government estimates the moratorium on immigration could last until the end of spring 2025. .Liberals' covert five-year pilot to distribute immigrants to rural, northern Canada expires.Foreign students and economic immigrants hoping to settle in Quebec will no longer have access to the Quebec Selection Certificate, and same goes for workers under the Regular Skilled Worker Program and the Quebec Experience Program, Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge confirmed late Wednesday evening..Liberals plan to reduce immigration to avoid building 670K housing units.During these months without an influx of immigrants, provincial officials will deal with the backlog of applications and re-evaluate Quebec’s immigration policy, Radio-Canada reported. This pause on immigration, however, won’t affect 2025 permanent immigration targets, the publication added.“Our objective is clear: we want to equip ourselves with the necessary means to better regulate immigration in Quebec,” wrote Roberge on Twitter (“X”).“A scenario of reducing permanent immigration will also be seriously studied by the government.”.Poilievre not buying Trudeau's 'about-face' on immigration. The federal government last week said it would cut immigration targets from 485,000 to 395,000 in 2025, and promised the number would be further reduced to 365,000 by 2027.