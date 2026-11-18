CALGARY — More than a third of Parti Québécois supporters say they would vote against Quebec independence, even as the governing party gains ground since its October 5 election victory, according to a Léger/Le Journal/TVA poll. Among PQ supporters who took a side on sovereignty, 64% would vote yes and 36% would vote no. Provincewide, the split ran the other way, with 26% in favour and 74% opposed. Support for independence fell three points from October to its lowest level since the 1970s, TVA reported. Across the full sample, 24% backed sovereignty, 66% opposed it and 10% were unsure or declined to answer..Elon Musk backs Alberta, Saskatchewan leaving Canada, applauds Parti Quebecois victory.The PQ drew 33% of decided voters, up five points from its election result. The Quebec Liberals gained seven points to reach 31%, narrowing the gap between the parties to two points. Éric Duhaime’s Conservatives fell from 21% to 18%, while the Coalition Avenir Québec stood at 6%.Prime Minister Mark Carney was the most popular of the political figures Léger asked Quebec voters to rate. He drew a favourable opinion from 61% of respondents, including 52% of PQ supporters.Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard had a favourable rating of 41%, compared with 40% for Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. Pollster Jean-Marc Léger told TVA he believes US President Donald Trump’s return to office and successive rounds of tariffs have eroded support for Quebec independence. Opposition to sovereignty crossed age lines, with 75% of decided respondents aged 18 to 34 opposed, compared with 72% of those aged 35 to 54 and 74% of those 55 and older.