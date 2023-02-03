Vaccine dose
Courtesy of CBC

The province of Quebec is modifying its COVID-19 vaccination strategy by only recommending boosters for vulnerable people who have not yet contracted the virus.

"There is no need to get vaccinated if we have had the experience of COVID-19 infection and that we have been vaccinated so far, at least two doses," Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau announced at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(4) comments

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

'The Big Oops' continues.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

They [the 'experts'] are slowly backing away from the table on this. If they come out and address the big massive elephant in the room - they understand that accountability will come next. They are really - really hoping that this can all just go away and no one ever mentions it again.

And, based on what I see every day - they will probably be granted their wish.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Sadly, you are correct for now. The people that pushed the vaccine are also the ones in power and the people that got vaccinated are aligned against those of us who did not. What may change the narrative is a further upswing in damage from the vaccines that can't be ignored. I hope that doesn't happen because most of my friends and relatives are vaccinated. My sister-in-law is trying to de-vax, I think because her accupuncturist told her it was harmful.

Report Add Reply

