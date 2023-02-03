The province of Quebec is modifying its COVID-19 vaccination strategy by only recommending boosters for vulnerable people who have not yet contracted the virus.
"There is no need to get vaccinated if we have had the experience of COVID-19 infection and that we have been vaccinated so far, at least two doses," Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau announced at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
Boileau said only vulnerable individuals who have never had COVID-19 receive a booster shot, six months after their last dose, while healthy individuals do not need another dose this winter or spring.
Vulnerable people are defined as those who are immunocompromised or dialysis patients, are over 60 years of age, are living in long-term care homes, are pregnant, or who live in isolated areas.
The new recommendations come as data suggests over three-quarters of Quebecers have already been infected with COVID-19. Experts claim that "hybrid immunity," which is immunity acquired through both vaccination and prior infection, is superior to vaccination alone.
Boileau said anyone who is sick with COVID-19 or any respiratory illness should continue following public health guidelines and avoid exposing others. "If you have an infection, just consider that you are contagious. If you are sick enough to stay at home, stay at home. If you wish to go out for essential matters, then you can go, but wear a mask," he said.
In response, Independent Alberta MLA Drew Barnes called for Alberta's UCP government to formally recognize the role natural immunity plays in protection from COVID-19.
"Quebec is formally recognizing that naturally acquired immunity plays a significant role in protecting the public. Alberta should follow suit immediately," he said.
This move comes a week after the United Kingdom announced it would be winding down COVID-19 booster shots for the healthy. As vaccine uptake has dwindled, the UK Health Service Agency announced it will end the third dose offer on Feb. 12, 2023.
The UK government is also preparing to end the offer of two initial vaccine doses over the coming months. This means unvaccinated Brits who are under 50 will not be able to get a COVID-19 jab unless recommended by a medical professional.
Back in September 2022, Denmark also ended general COVID-19 vaccination for people under 50-years-old, months after ending vaccination for those under 18-years-old. The Danish Health Authority said the purpose of Denmark's vaccination program aimed to protect those most likely to experience severe health outcomes from the disease.
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada told the Western Standard they are actively monitoring the safety of all COVID-19 vaccines in order to ensure their "benefits continue to outweigh the risks of the disease."
"PHAC and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization are constantly reviewing all of the available data and will update their guidance in light of the evolving evidence and the latest science related to COVID in the Canadian public health context," they said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(4) comments
'The Big Oops' continues.
They [the 'experts'] are slowly backing away from the table on this. If they come out and address the big massive elephant in the room - they understand that accountability will come next. They are really - really hoping that this can all just go away and no one ever mentions it again.
And, based on what I see every day - they will probably be granted their wish.
[thumbup]
Sadly, you are correct for now. The people that pushed the vaccine are also the ones in power and the people that got vaccinated are aligned against those of us who did not. What may change the narrative is a further upswing in damage from the vaccines that can't be ignored. I hope that doesn't happen because most of my friends and relatives are vaccinated. My sister-in-law is trying to de-vax, I think because her accupuncturist told her it was harmful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.