 Courtesy Groupe Robert

A Quebec trucking company has been directed to reinstate a driver who was fired after she drank at least nine beers before she lost control of her truck on a Pennsylvania highway. 

“The evening of the accident, she needed to consume,” said Quebec Arbitration Tribunal (QAT) adjudicator Huguette April in a ruling. 

Mila
Mila

I hope this decision from the Quebec Arbitration Tribunal can be judicially reviewed. I knew that Quebec was a socialist mess, but this is at a scale far worse than I imagined. This alcoholic driver is a liability to the trucking company. The trucking company can get sued. The insurance may not cover the company if the driver is known to be an alcoholic. The Quebec Arbitration Tribunal has no business dictating to businesses these types of edicts. Again, just like with the transgender thing, people think they are being kind and compassionate to one group (in this case an alcoholic) at the expense of another group (in this case an employer that has legal responsibilities and has great potential for major losses if those responsibilities are not fulfilled). Did not this tribunal hear of the large trucking accident that hit the bus and killed some young boys on their way to a game? Does this tribunal not acknowledge the public responsibility that this trucking company has?

free the west
free the west

Well Bananada strikes again. Proving that no matter the amount of stupid, maybe the folks in Quebec can up one. Come on, FFS, is there any common sense left in the western world?

