Quebecor offers $31 billion for Telus as regulatory concerns emerge

CALGARY — Quebecor Inc. is proposing a $31-billion cash-and-stock combination with Telus Corp., whose board says significant questions remain about whether the deal could clear telecom regulatory requirements.The offer would give Telus shareholders $6.35 in cash and 0.17 Quebecor class B shares for each Telus share, the Canadian Press reported. Quebecor values the proposal at $19.45 per share based on its closing stock price Friday.Telus shares finished Friday at $12.14 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Quebecor’s class B shares closed at $77.06.Telus has appointed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal and consider other strategic alternatives..UPDATED: Telus moves to sell $1B+ tower network as Canadians pay record-high wireless bills\n.Telus chair John Manley said the review has identified several significant risks, including uncertainty over regulatory approval.“To date, this review has surfaced a number of significant risks associated with Quebecor’s proposal, including the fact that more than four months after its initial proposal, Quebecor has yet to explain how what it is proposing could be approved under the current telecom regulatory framework,” Manley said in a statement.Despite those concerns, Manley said Telus remains willing to discuss the proposal with Quebecor, its advisers, government and relevant regulators.The Montreal-based Quebecor said Monday that combining the companies’ networks, spectrum and operating capabilities would strengthen their capacity to spend and improve their competitive position.Quebecor initially submitted a non-binding proposal on June 26 as a starting point for negotiations. It followed with what it described as an “enhanced proposal” on November 9.