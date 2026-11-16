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Quebecor offers $31 billion for Telus as regulatory concerns emerge

Quebecor Inc. is proposing a $31-billion cash-and-stock combination with Telus Corp., whose board says significant questions remain about whether the deal could clear telecom regulatory requirements.
Quebecor Inc. is proposing a $31-billion cash-and-stock combination with Telus Corp., whose board says significant questions remain about whether the deal could clear telecom regulatory requirements.Image credit: Western Standard files
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Quebecor
Telus
Business
Quebecor Inc
Telus Corporation
John Manley