Queen’s last snap with grandkids exposed as digitally altered by Kate Middleton

A second official photo released by Kensington Palace has been slammed for authenticity, this time an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II posing with her grandchildren. Kate Middleton posted the photo to social media on April 21, 2023, in tribute to her late mother-in-law on what would have been her 97th birthday and claimed it was taken at Balmoral the previous summer. Photo wire service Getty Images concluded the photo of the queen with her 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren released last year was “digitally enhanced” by the Princess of Wales, whose whereabouts are still being actively discussed by the public. Middleton had not been seen since Christmas Day until over the weekend a couple appearing to be her and Prince William were spotted outside a local farmers’ market. Prompting a social media uproar in the midst of her disappearance, a photograph of the princess with her three kids was posted to her account on UK’s Mother’s Day, March 10, however, several netizens point to countless inconsistencies in the photo and the AP pulled it, citing it had been “manipulated.” A statement posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts said Middleton had been experimenting with her photo editing skills and apologized for the “confusion” it may have caused. CNN then pledged to launch an investigation into every photo released by Kensington Palace and now the picture of the queen and her grandchildren is facing scrutiny. A Getty spokesperson confirmed to Sky News on Tuesday the photo agency “placed an editor's note on a handout image stating the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” noting this move is “in accordance with (Getty’s) editorial policy.".An agency spokesperson also told Forbes Getty “is undertaking a review of handout images” and will be flagging photos “where the source has suggested they could be digitally enhanced.” .Criticisms of the photograph of the queen with her grandkids include Middleton’s son, Prince Louis, appearing to have been moved back in the frame, inconsistencies with the locks of one great-granddaughter’s hair, blurred colours or splashes of colours that don’t belong, the misalignment of the back of the couch and patterns on clothing, including Queen Elizabeth’s skirt..While the digitally altered photographs released by the Royal Family intensify trust issues with the public, many netizens argue the recent video allegedly portraying the royal couple at a local shop is not actually Princess Kate. .Social media users used an AI tool to unblur the far-off video of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking out of the farmers’ market — revealing a face that looks remarkably unlike Middleton. Several people argue the palace used a body double to stand-in for the princess. .It is yet to be determined what the truth is surrounding the mystery of Kate Middleton. However, it is clear the recent sighting of the royal couple on Saturday did little to quell rumours — and even great concern — of her whereabouts, and the fact that another photo turning out to be digitally altered does not help to pacify the public.