UPDATED: Carney says BC would have to agree for Alberta-Pacific pipeline

Ottawa saw tense exchanges Tuesday as debates over pipelines, oil exports, and jurisdictional authority dominated Question Period. Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the issue of an Alberta- BC briefly, defending the government’s approach and signalling no immediate shift in pipeline policy.“Sometimes the question reveals everything,” Carney said. “The memorandum of understanding that we’re negotiating with Alberta creates necessary conditions, but not sufficient conditions, because we believe in cooperative federalism. We believe the government of British Columbia has to agree. We believe that First Nations right holders in this country have to agree and support all stakeholders.”.BC Premier David Eby has already said no to the pipeline.Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre pressed the Liberal government on delays and what he characterized as reluctance to support a proposed energy corridor from Alberta to the Pacific.Poilievre argued that the Constitution grants Ottawa sole authority over interprovincial pipelines and accused the government of creating unnecessary barriers by insisting on provincial consent and extensive consultation with First Nations and stakeholders.He repeatedly tied the issue to corporate interests and claimed the Prime Minister is “blocking Canadian energy development while Brookfield benefits.”“What does it take to get a pipeline approved by this Prime Minister? Does it have to be a Brookfield pipeline?” Poilievre asked.Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson dismissed the claim and said the federal government understands its jurisdiction but expects major proponents to work with affected provinces and indigenous right-holders. He said collaboration is essential and argued Poilievre’s approach would “simply bulldoze constitutional duties.”.Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon also pushed back, stating that the Conservative government before 2015 failed to deliver export capacity and noting the federally-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion represents measurable progress: “Not a single millilitre of oil reached tidewater under the Harper era,” he said, adding that the Liberal government has increased exports to the coast.Poilievre rejected the framing and argued that the cancellation of the previously approved Northern Gateway pipeline gave the United States a virtual monopoly on Canadian oil exports. He suggested the government is intentionally avoiding a new approval while hiding behind provincial objections..Members of the Bloc Québécois joined the confrontation from a different direction, accusing the government of preparing to back another “dirty pipeline” and abandoning climate commitments. Bloc MPs said approving new oil export infrastructure makes climate targets impossible and claimed the Liberals have now approved more pipelines than the previous Conservative government, despite positioning themselves as environmentally focused.Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin. defended the government’s approach, pointing to investments in renewable infrastructure and northern energy projects. Finance Minister Francois Philippe Champagne argued the latest federal budget funds national corridors designed to support both clean energy and economic development..The exchanges underscored competing visions for Canada’s energy future. Conservatives pushed for faster approval of new export pipelines; Liberals emphasised regulatory process and consultation; and the Bloc framed any further oil expansion as incompatible with their environmental commitments.The government is expected to make an announcement later this week regarding energy infrastructure. Poilievre warned it may amount to “a public relations stunt” rather than a formal commitment, and continued to press the Prime Minister for a direct answer.