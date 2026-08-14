Questions emerge over timeline of Liberal MP Shaun Chen’s reported crash

CALGARY — More has been revealed about MP Shaun Chen's accident timeline with some critics questioning the severity of his car crash injuries that he claimed left him unable to travel as frequently as required for the position, leading to his resignation. The MP for Scarborough North announced on Monday he would be resigning from his role by the end of the week as MP after "suffer[ing] a motor vehicle accident," Chen faced "significant health issues that prevent [him] from traveling [to his constituency] as frequently as the role requires."Not long after, journalist Andy Lee posted screenshots from the Chinese social media platform WeChat, which were posted on March 23 and reportedly showed Chen in China at the same time he was supposed to be in Ottawa.This had many on social media criticizing Chen's trip so soon after his alleged accident, which he claimed left him in no condition for traveling..Liberal MP Shaun Chen confirms China trip months after accident that caused 'significant health issues'.Also, Lee also speculated Chen had voted on a private member's bill while in China, which would violate a Standing Order demanding MPs cast votes in Canada, even when doing so remotely.On Thursday, CTV News reported Chen's office confirmed he was in China between March 14 and 22, during which time parliament was on a break, suggesting the posted video had been pre-recorded.Chen had voted on multiple bills in March, though none of them fell within the claimed time frame during which he was in China.In his statement, he claimed this accident occurred in late fall 2025..According to an assertion made by City News journalist Glen McGregor on X, a source close to the MP confirmed Chen was in a "single-vehicle crash on Hwy 416, heading to Ottawa, on Sunday Oct 5."McGregor claims Chen was the "only passenger" in the crash, and that "his red SUV flipped over and ended up inverted in the ditch.""The vehicle was totaled. Chen sustained a serious head injury. No charges were laid."He adds that Chen voted in the House of Commons the next day — which Chen did, as recorded on the feds website, which shows Chen opposing a motion, despite having suffered "a serious head injury" the day earlier, according to McGregor..The day after his reported crash, Chen also posted a clip on his social media pages wishing Canadians a "very happy Mid Autumn Festival" without any indication of an injury, though the video could have been filmed prior to his crash.McGregor's timeline also contradicts what Chen's resignation statement, where Chen claimed the crash happened in "late fall."This would put his crash around November or December, although that timeline remains unconfirmed.