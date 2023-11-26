News

‘QUOTE OF THE DAY’: Iowa school district apologizes for honouring Nazi holocaust architect

‘QUOTE OF THE DAY’: Iowa school district apologizes for honouring Nazi holocaust architect
‘QUOTE OF THE DAY’: Iowa school district apologizes for honouring Nazi holocaust architectCourtesy of The Collector
Loading content, please wait...
United States
Heinrich Himmler
Nazi Ss
Anti-Semitic
School Campus

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news