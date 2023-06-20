Tourist sub

Tourist sub

 Courtesy OceanGate

The clock is ticking.

The dramatic race to save five Titanic tourists lost in a mini-sub entered it's third day on Tuesday.

Tags

(4) comments

rianc
rianc

If the submersible is not on the surface the chances of rescue are slim. If by some miracle they actually find the submersible on the ocean floor, bringing it up will be extremely difficult due to its weight and the necessity of a cable over 4 kilometres long.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Who will pay for all this “rescue mission” I’m guessing taxpayers? The Uber rich who take to these macabre fantasies will either be dead, or walk away as some sort of hero’s and do speaking tours to further enrich themselves and the taxpayers will be left with the tab for recur effort.

Report Add Reply
gporter
gporter

You would think with all our tech, we would come up with a device to remove the O from H2O, so that loss of air isn't the limiting factor in these events. I realize there is more to air then O, but it cant be an impossible to come up with something.

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

It does exist and has for a long time. An 'oxygen generator' uses electrolysis to extract O2 from water. It requires huge amounts of power though to do it. Like from a nuclear reactor in a nuclear sub. The big problem is they are so deep, far deeper than any nuclear sub and you have a huge limitation as to what can be designed into the tiny thick walled spherical crew capsule.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.