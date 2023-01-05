Rachel Gilmore

Rachel Gilmore 

 Courtesy iPolitics/YouTube

Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore said she wants to see a full representation of the tweets which led to prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson being investigated by the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO). 

“This piece fails to mention whether his professional association took issue with this one,” said Gilmore in a Wednesday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

G K
G K

Gilmore should be reviewing hip/ trendy eateries in the GTA and stay away from political commentary. She's an empty vessel. She'll probably run as a lib MP in the next election. Our new Foreign Affairs Minister perhaps? She's gotta be a scintilla smarter than the current one no? Trudeau likes their "type" on the private jet for those long flights when he needs to "unwind"...

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Is she really insinuating malpractice for smiling :) re: Elon Musk blocking immoral (and illegal) video content on Twitter? Or maybe she's mad he was pointing out the pros of Musk's takeover as someone else was listing some (dubious) cons. Either way....this is sheer lunacy!

Report Add Reply
eshea
eshea

I don't watch legacy media so I didn't know who Rachel Gilmore is.... Jordan Peterson is a tower of intellect and some global news nobody is allowed to slam and comment on a person of such global stature.

Shame on them for even trying... Global news is a has been outlet, and hopefully when Pierre Poilievre becomes PM there subsidies will be gone and so will they.

Such nonsense- Who cares what a nobody says. Why give creedence to someone and their employer is a nobody.

I stand with Jordan any day.... Legacty media can rot in hell.

Nobody's don't deserve a platform, so stop giving it to them.

Report Add Reply
brianmcdonald
brianmcdonald

If people had any sense at all, they would boycott social media such as Twitter, which is proven to censor opinions that they don't like. Imagine. Banning THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. Any media outlet that has someone like that drawing an audience would consider themselves fortunate indeed. But no. They banned him. Now JP is being targetted? By his own professional association? What, exactly, did he say that was "wrong"? He is entitled to his own opinions as long as he does not let them affect his actual work. He has stated that none of his patients have complained, it's just some woke busybodies that can't stand him. Shame on this "professional" board for drawing even more attention to JP and making him MORE famous. You just KNOW he will come out of this stronger than ever.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Rachael being in the same censorship camp with Robert Reich is all you need to know . . . verifies what a low intellect Govt funded Employee she is.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

All MSM in Canada including this Global news wokestapo woketard fascist “reporter” should be considered as terrorists

They want anyone speaking anything even resembling truth to be destroyed

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

A journalist?? Internet influencer at best.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.