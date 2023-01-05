Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore said she wants to see a full representation of the tweets which led to prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson being investigated by the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO).
“This piece fails to mention whether his professional association took issue with this one,” said Gilmore in a Wednesday tweet.
The tweet included a screenshot of one of Peterson’s joking about Twitter CEO Elon Musk making it impossible to find child pornography.
I'd like to see a fuller representation of the tweets that got Jordan Peterson in trouble with the College of Psychologists.For example, this piece fails to mention whether his professional association took issue with this one: https://t.co/vtvTdveREE pic.twitter.com/pcRjd1jifu— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 4, 2023
Peterson said Tuesday the CPO is demanding he do a course about social media etiquette.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023
He said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
Peterson wrote in a National Post column Wednesday the CPO levied multiple complaints against him since he rose to public prominence six years ago.
“This may seem like a lot (and ‘where there’s smoke there’s fire,’ or so people think), but I might point out that it is difficult to communicate with as many people as I do and to say anything of substance without rubbing at least a few of them the wrong way now and then,” he said.
He said he is being investigated for retweeting a comment made by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre about the unnecessary severity of lockdowns, criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, criticizing former Prime Minister’s Office principal secretary Gerald Butts, criticizing an Ottawa city councillor, and joking about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. He has been accused of being sexist, transphobic, fatphobic, and a climate change denier.
Gilmore said Peterson’s ability to work as a clinical psychologist is at stake. “He's basically being told to get social media training to be able to continue to work clinically in a professionally regulated sector (which he has already stopped doing),” she said.
“A national newspaper published him calling this ‘a re-education camp’ without asking for more details?”
Peterson responded by saying she “hadn't been following the news well enough to understand the reference @atRachelGilmore, despite you being a journalist, and it being one of the month's biggest stories.”
“And why don't you just report your nasty little innuendo right to the @CPOntario commissars?” he said.
You obviously hadn't been following the news well enough to understand the reference @atRachelGilmore, despite you being a journalist, and it being one of the month's biggest stories. And why don't you just report your nasty little innuendo right to the @CPOntario commissars? https://t.co/mOSw7W6NA0— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 5, 2023
He said reporting him to the CPO seems to match her character. He joked about Global News begging the Canadian government for media subsidies.
“And I promised today I would release all that info tomorrow, as you would know if you did an iota of backgrounds research, before you disseminated your pathetic attempts at reputation demolition,” he said.
Gilmore should be reviewing hip/ trendy eateries in the GTA and stay away from political commentary. She's an empty vessel. She'll probably run as a lib MP in the next election. Our new Foreign Affairs Minister perhaps? She's gotta be a scintilla smarter than the current one no? Trudeau likes their "type" on the private jet for those long flights when he needs to "unwind"...
Is she really insinuating malpractice for smiling :) re: Elon Musk blocking immoral (and illegal) video content on Twitter? Or maybe she's mad he was pointing out the pros of Musk's takeover as someone else was listing some (dubious) cons. Either way....this is sheer lunacy!
I don't watch legacy media so I didn't know who Rachel Gilmore is.... Jordan Peterson is a tower of intellect and some global news nobody is allowed to slam and comment on a person of such global stature.
Shame on them for even trying... Global news is a has been outlet, and hopefully when Pierre Poilievre becomes PM there subsidies will be gone and so will they.
Such nonsense- Who cares what a nobody says. Why give creedence to someone and their employer is a nobody.
I stand with Jordan any day.... Legacty media can rot in hell.
Nobody's don't deserve a platform, so stop giving it to them.
If people had any sense at all, they would boycott social media such as Twitter, which is proven to censor opinions that they don't like. Imagine. Banning THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. Any media outlet that has someone like that drawing an audience would consider themselves fortunate indeed. But no. They banned him. Now JP is being targetted? By his own professional association? What, exactly, did he say that was "wrong"? He is entitled to his own opinions as long as he does not let them affect his actual work. He has stated that none of his patients have complained, it's just some woke busybodies that can't stand him. Shame on this "professional" board for drawing even more attention to JP and making him MORE famous. You just KNOW he will come out of this stronger than ever.
Rachael being in the same censorship camp with Robert Reich is all you need to know . . . verifies what a low intellect Govt funded Employee she is.
All MSM in Canada including this Global news wokestapo woketard fascist “reporter” should be considered as terrorists
They want anyone speaking anything even resembling truth to be destroyed
A journalist?? Internet influencer at best.
