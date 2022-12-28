Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore said it is wrong for Libs of TikTok to claim the LGBTQ2+ community has become a cult.
“Wow. This is incredibly hateful," said Gilmore in a Tuesday tweet.
The LGBTQ community has become a “cult” of “evil people,” according to the person who runs the Libs of TikTok account.Wow. This is incredibly hateful. https://t.co/qFQvITEqlY— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) December 27, 2022
Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik said on Fox Nation on Tuesday the sexual minority "cult" has become captivating.
“And it pulls people in so strongly unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Raichik.
“And they brainwash people to join, and they convince them of all of these things.”
.@LibsofTikTok: “The LGBTQ community has become this cult and it’s so captivating … They brainwash people to join and they convince them of all these things, and it’s really, really hard to get out of it … They’re just evil people.” pic.twitter.com/mXFQTyZfYW— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 27, 2022
Raichik said it is “really, really hard to get out of it.” She added there are studies on these findings.
Libs of TikTok makes money off of a Shopify-hosted website, which told Gilmore it does not violate its acceptable use policy against hateful conduct.
Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke appeared to block her after she reported on the story. She remains blocked as of Tuesday.
Gilmore acknowledged sexual minority activist Alejandra Caraballo said the interview was one of the most bigoted she has ever heard.
Shopify charges transaction fees for sales, so it appears to receive a percentage of money from transactions conducted via the stores they host.
“When I asked Shopify about the Libs of TikTok store, as multiple advocates were calling on the Canadian company to stop providing its services to that user, a spokesperson said ‘this merchant is not currently in violation of Shopify’s Acceptable Use Policy,’” said Gilmore.
True North columnist Sue-Ann Levy said she thinks Raichik is being ignorant.
“It seems she’s referring to the Trans/gender fluidity activists, not the L, G or B in the acronym,” said Levy.
“But perhaps you should make your own TikTok video about her.”
I think this woman’s crime is ignorance. It seems she’s referring to the Trans/gender fluidity activists, not the L, G or B in the acronym. But perhaps you should make your own Tik Tok video about her.— Sue-Ann Levy (@SueAnnLevy) December 27, 2022
Former Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier said Raichik’s comments were “not hateful, but factual.”
“I know you have difficulty in defining these two words and are often confused,” said Hillier.
Not hateful, but factual. I know you have difficulty in defining these two words and are often confused.— Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) December 27, 2022
Gilmore said on December 20 she does not take orders from the Canadian government about what to write.
“I know people who say this kind of stuff don't actually read my work,” she said.
I know people who say this kind of stuff don't actually read my work.Like, come on y'all. If the government did tell me what to write (spoiler: they don't) I doubt it would include this: https://t.co/DPacWmL8fJ https://t.co/Ucw8naLAoI— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) December 20, 2022
(1) comment
Funny. Never thought of it that way before, but a cult is definitely a good comparison.
Rachell Gilmour may want to look up the Streisand effect, LOL.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.