Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore said she does not take orders from the Canadian government about what to write.
“I know people who say this kind of stuff don't actually read my work,” said Gilmore in a Tuesday tweet.
“If the government did tell me what to write (spoiler: they don't) I doubt it would include this: https://globalnews.ca/news/9279581/trudeau-iran-tweet-deleted-15000-death-sentence/.”
I know people who say this kind of stuff don't actually read my work.Like, come on y'all. If the government did tell me what to write (spoiler: they don't) I doubt it would include this: https://t.co/DPacWmL8fJ https://t.co/Ucw8naLAoI— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) December 20, 2022
The story she linked to was about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleting a tweet sharing misinformation about Iran sentencing 15,000 people to death.
Gilmore made the comments after Twitter user Jacob commented on her criticizing Twitter CEO Elon Musk saying newspapers search the internet and print it out.
“All you do is parrot the government's line, so yeah, he kinda hit the nail on the head when it comes to ‘journalists’ like you!” said Jacob.
All you do is parrot the government's line, so yeah, he kinda hit the nail on the head when it comes to "journalists" like you!— Jacob🍁 (@j_shmeek) December 20, 2022
Gilmore posted seven other stories portraying the Canadian government negatively. Some of these stories were about Liberal MP Pam Damoff saying she was disappointed as the Conservatives asked about alleged Chinese interference in elections, Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay rebuffing calls to resign amid medical assistance in dying being offered to veterans, and experts saying Canada will face peril if it does not address election interference.
She said these stories are examples from the last months. She added she “can keep going.”
The reporter went on to say she thinks her point is clear. She asked people to “read before you criticize.”
“If you want to talk then, I'm all ears,” she said.
Canadian Armed Forces Veteran James Topp served a notice of libel against Global News, its parent company Corus Entertainment, and Gilmore in September for parroting the federal government’s talking points that he is a white supremacist.
"We are publicizing this development to mitigate against the reputational harm Mr. Topp has sustained by being called a white supremacist on the internet," said his team.
The notice of libel said Topp, who marched across Canada to protest vaccine mandates, was harmed by the Global News article: 'Good PR': Why anti-hate experts are urging politicians to step up vetting practices.
Gilmore became emotional on December 6 when speaking about the death threats and hateful comments she receives every day.
“I’m a female reporter and I have been receiving death threats for months now,” she said.
“My DMs, my replies on Twitter, my emails, this is what they look like every day.”
I’m done.Free press is under attack. We won’t be silenced.But we need you to stand up for us. pic.twitter.com/oUH6xTWVZr— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) December 6, 2022
Poor Rachel, firstly you are NOT a journalist, get that straight in your own mind. You are just a bought off, corrupt, political hack for the liberal government, you know the group that pays you? You absolutely deserve all the negativity that comes your way so quit crying, you made your own bed now sleep in it!
Lol, these people really think we are stupid.
Rachel. Your company is owned by 1 of 6 people. All of whom are very left leaning and they sway/control governments. What you write is controlled and sometimes scripted directly from a main media source...aka...fake news. You 'journalists' are repeaters, not reporters.
Not one syllable these Trudeau infected Orwellian swine say is believable
There was more objectivity in 1930s Germany press under Joseph Goebbels than there is from Canadian MSM today
Remember that time she parroted the government talking point for Rupa Subramanya's story about how the vaccine travel mandates had no scientific basis? I do.
https://twitter.com/atRachelGilmore/status/1560712190340071425
Sorry Rachel..... But when MSM started taking Trudeau's handouts of taxpayer dollars..... You sold your soul.... I don't trust anything from MSM ! It's all Liberal propaganda!
When you have to defend the accusation - you have already confirmed it.
Submitting what is considered proof may not be an objective viewpoint nor sufficient to lead to an acceptance of the statement. As an example, if 100 articles were 'published' essentially confirming the allegations, would publishing 10 or so opposing views justify the objection to bias et al?
