Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore said she does not take orders from the Canadian government about what to write. 

“I know people who say this kind of stuff don't actually read my work,” said Gilmore in a Tuesday tweet. 

Can'tfixstupid
Can'tfixstupid

Poor Rachel, firstly you are NOT a journalist, get that straight in your own mind. You are just a bought off, corrupt, political hack for the liberal government, you know the group that pays you? You absolutely deserve all the negativity that comes your way so quit crying, you made your own bed now sleep in it!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Lol, these people really think we are stupid.

Bdevries
Bdevries

Rachel. Your company is owned by 1 of 6 people. All of whom are very left leaning and they sway/control governments. What you write is controlled and sometimes scripted directly from a main media source...aka...fake news. You 'journalists' are repeaters, not reporters.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Not one syllable these Trudeau infected Orwellian swine say is believable

There was more objectivity in 1930s Germany press under Joseph Goebbels than there is from Canadian MSM today

rmannia
rmannia

Remember that time she parroted the government talking point for Rupa Subramanya's story about how the vaccine travel mandates had no scientific basis? I do.

https://twitter.com/atRachelGilmore/status/1560712190340071425

Paul S
Paul S

Sorry Rachel..... But when MSM started taking Trudeau's handouts of taxpayer dollars..... You sold your soul.... I don't trust anything from MSM ! It's all Liberal propaganda!

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

When you have to defend the accusation - you have already confirmed it.

MLC
MLC

Submitting what is considered proof may not be an objective viewpoint nor sufficient to lead to an acceptance of the statement. As an example, if 100 articles were 'published' essentially confirming the allegations, would publishing 10 or so opposing views justify the objection to bias et al?

