Rachel Gilmore's life a 'living hell' after facing backlash from tweets about Kirk assassination

Canadian influencer and short-lived CTV fact checker Rachel Gilmore says she has been subjected to harassment and threats after her social media commentary on the death of U.S. conservative commentator Charlie Kirk drew criticism from high-profile figures and led to her name being featured on a controversial website.On Wednesday, Gilmore posted on X (formerly Twitter) expressing concern that Kirk’s killing could be used by far-right supporters to justify further violence. The following day, she wrote on Bluesky that she was “officially scared” after becoming the top-listed name on the website Charliesmurderers.com, which claims to expose individuals allegedly celebrating Kirk’s death.“I’m officially scared. Because of this ONE tweet… I’m now the first result on a website called charliemurderers. This is putting me in genuine danger. What the f--- do I do?” Gilmore wrote on Bluesky..She later elaborated in a video on Friday, saying: “I was suddenly the face of people celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder, even though that literally never happened. And it’s made the last 48 hours of my life a living hell.”Gilmore has argued that her words were misrepresented. In her original commentary, she had warned that Kirk’s death could be a “radicalizing moment” for his supporters, writing: “Will they now believe their fears have been proven right and feel they have a right to retaliate regardless of who actually was behind the initial shooting?”In the wake of her posts, several prominent conservative voices publicly criticized Gilmore. Former Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer rebuked her on X, calling her comments “twisted.”.“Imagine how twisted she has to be that this is her first thought after a man was shot in the neck for expressing his views. So much hate in her,” Scheer wrote.Other figures on the right, including alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, amplified criticism of Gilmore by resharing posts targeting her.Gilmore also expressed fear for others who were named or exposed on the same website, some of whom are not public figures. “There are tons of people who aren’t public figures, and I am terrified for them,” she said.