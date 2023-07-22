Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Racism is allegedly common in the federal public service. One Black manager reported that a co-worker teased her with a stuffed monkey. This accusation was written to a parliamentary committee looking into discrimination complaints.
“An employee entered my office,” wrote Kethlande Pierre, deputy director of the patent office.
“In her hand, she had a stuffed animal, a monkey.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Pierre shared that an employee told her she should be a janitor instead of a deputy director.
“I left the office in tears,” Pierre wrote the Senate Human Rights committee.
“I felt small, humiliated, ashamed.”
The committee is looking into complaints about racism against Black people in government offices, including the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
The Treasury Board has accused managers at the Commission of mistreating Black employees.
Pierre said bigotry was “entrenched and rooted” in the federal workplace.
“I have been a victim of systemic racism and workplace violence because of the colour of my skin throughout my entire career with the federal government,” wrote Pierre.
“Although my career could be viewed as a successful one which may lead to the conclusion that equality of opportunity and inclusion is real and full-fledged for Black public service workers, this is not the case. Racism is so entrenched and rooted in the culture that, for many years, my survival strategy was to learn to live with it.”
On May 15, Chris Aylward, the national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said that unacceptable behaviour was happening regularly.
Systemic discrimination “runs so deep in Canada’s public service,” said Aylward.
Black employees “told us firsthand that systemic discrimination has existed in Canada’s public service for decades,” said Aylward.
“What’s a path forward to rebuilding trust?” asked Sen. Wanda Thomas Bernard (NS).
“Certainly, it has to start at the top,” replied Aylward.
In a report from Citizenship and Immigration Canada, it was found that there were complaints of prejudice and discrimination at work. The report Anti-Racism Employee Focus Groups was published in 2021.
“These problems do exist,” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser earlier told MPs.
Focus groups detailed incidents in which managers referred to an office where Black employees worked as “the ghetto,” discussed the perceived sexual attributes of “Black girls,” asked to pat Black employees’ hair and described African countries as “the dirty 30.”
Other managers were quoted as remarking “indigenous people are lazy” and that Mexican immigrants “just come here to collect social insurance.”
The report stated “the problem is so deeply rooted in the organizational culture and in the values of people in power who have held it for a long time and are not likely to change.”
Racism is so rampant in Canada that they have to make up incidents of racism. Almost every incident highly advertised by the MSM s quickly debunked as false, made up. Yet the MSM, tge Liberal party and NDP party fall all over themselves to be first to report these “racist acts” but inevitably never apologize when they are proven false. Canadians are not racists, there never was a genocide on the First Nations, Canadians are loving generous people, and it is only the Leftwing politicians and their propaganda wing the MSM thst feed the racist narrative, because the Liberal regime needs us to hate each other and be divided so they can hold power.
Very well said.
I have a great solution for the problem. Considering all these people are useless and provide no value to Canadians other then to steal our money and oppress us with fake virus hoaxes, we should fire the lot of them.
"Canadian Human Rights". Now that's an oxymoron if there ever was one.
Maoist grievance culture? "'An employee entered my office {...]In her hand, she had a stuffed animal, a monkey.' [...] an employee told her she should be a janitor instead of a deputy director.' I left the office in tears,' Pierre wrote the Senate Human Rights committee. 'I felt small, humiliated, ashamed.' --- And this was cited as an incident of racism? A grown person holding a stuffed monkey? And commenting on that behavior as immature and not exemplary of what one would expect of a deputy director is racist?
It seems that the Maoist grievance culture likes to conflate all sorts of criticisms, valid or not, as "racist". Surely, if a grown white man (today's go-to boogey-man) would hold a stuffed monkey, the response would be the same. Surely, we can criticize a person's behavior and such criticism be valid without at the same time be racist. When one's "actions" (what one does) gets conflated to the color of one's skin, then you know you live at a time when truth is obfuscated for ideology. Black or white, green or blue, it is your actions that will define you and not the color of your skin. Though there are people who will like to divert attention from their actions to the color of their skin so as to get away with poor behavior.
Sounds like classic government mismanagement. If people are racist - fire them!
Racists exist in every single colour. Maybe I misread the article, but if my employee of any colour was racist to me, they would be gone, stop being a victim and fire their sorry butt. You can't tell me there aren't procedures in place to fire anyone for inappropriate behavior, unless you are the Prime Minister, even the Governor General can't get away with that if people stand up for themselves.
