The Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF) group Standing for Women (SFW) has sent a letter to Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark asking him to protect women’s rights.
The letter was sent because of a ‘naked man’ walking around in the little girls changing room during swimming lessons.
SFW Canadian spokesperson Alicia Yashcheshen authored the letter and asked Clark to respect women’s rights.
“We are a global constituency of women. We focus specifically on the word “woman" and other female language that clearly defines us and our rights,” said Yashcheshen.
Yashcheshen said women have “sex-based rights and protections” and should only be defined as an “adult human female.”
“Throughout the legal framework of women's sex-based rights and protections, we use the word “woman." It's essential that this word is retained to mean "adult human female" only,” said Yashcheshen.
“Without this word, all our rights and protections are lost. Our rights were never created for our "gender," but our sex.”
Yashcheshen said if rights are based on “gender” than on “sex,” women’s rights disappear.
“Our sex is female. The sex that bears children. The sex that requires maternity rights, privacy rights, equality with the male sex in the workplace, specific health care issues, reproductive rights, and so on,” said Yashcheshen.
“If our rights become dependent upon "gender," then they are no longer women's rights, they are "feminine" rights.”
Yashcheshen lives in Saskatoon and objects to the ‘naked man’ in the little girls changing room at the Shaw Centre, as it makes women uncomfortable to have a man around.
“I am a resident in Saskatoon and I am writing to express my concern about changes to washroom and locker room access at city facilities after an incident at the Shaw Centre where a biological male was hanging out in a change room that young female children use when changing for swimming lessons,” said Yashcheshen.
“As I’m sure you’re aware, many individuals are uncomfortable undressing in front of someone of the opposite sex, regardless of how that person may identify. Girls in particular can also become distressed at having to deal with various menstruation-related issues (such as changing a sanitary pad or tampon or cleaning clothing stained by a heavy or unexpected menstrual flow) when someone of the opposite sex is also in that space.”
Yashcheshen said it has negative effects when men are in women’s spaces, including avoiding the facility, not participating in sports and social programming, feeling unsafe psychologically and physically in areas not segregated for women, and “period shame.”
Yashcheshen and SFW are requesting the Saskatoon city government build a third space for anyone not wanting to use the changing room assigned to them by their biological sex.
"I am requesting that rather than converting single-sex spaces, you add a third space for those individuals who do not want to use the facilities for their sex,” said Yashcheshen.
A different changing room respects that sex is protected in The Saskatchewan Human Rights Code, according to Yashcheshen.
“This approach ensures the needs of all women and girls are met effectively, and thus is a much more inclusive model,” said Yashcheshen.
“As you know, sex is a separate protected ground under The Saskatchewan Human Rights Code, 2018, and you’re obligated to accommodate and ensure the safety of both women and girls.”
The SFW group declared 2023 to be the year of TERF rights.
Nice lead in onthis article:
Radical! Trans-Exclusonary! Feminist!!!
Why don't you throw out Racist!! as well.
How about just calling it a group of women? This particular group of women who are tired of giving up their privacy and fear for the safety and well being of their girls.
My blood pressure went up reading the headline. Then the first picture is of Possie Parker. These are old school feminists who are fighting to retain the rights their fore bearers fought so hard to attain. Yup in this day and age maybe that is radical by some view points. Are you trying to get noticed by the CBC, maybe live off the government teat?
Standing for Women describes themselves as TERFs and their theme for 2023 is the “year of the TERF”
Since when is insisting on your rights being respected 'radical'?
