RADICAL SHIFT: Avi Lewis takes control of NDP after crushing first-ballot win

The federal New Democratic Party has taken a sharp turn to the left after members elected Avi Lewis as leader in a decisive first-ballot victory Sunday, securing roughly 56% of the vote and nearly 40,000 ballots cast.The win caps a six-month leadership race triggered by the party’s historic collapse in the 2025 election, which left the NDP with just a handful of seats and searching for a new direction.Lewis, a filmmaker and longtime activist with deep ties to Canada’s socialist movement, now inherits a diminished caucus — and a party increasingly defined by ideas critics say are far outside the political mainstream.At the centre of his agenda is an unapologetically ideological platform rooted in what he has described as “eco-socialism” and “democratic socialism.” His campaign called for sweeping structural changes to the Canadian economy, including public ownership in key sectors, expanded state control over housing and food supply, and a “Green New Deal”-style transformation of energy policy.Among the most controversial proposals is the creation of government-run grocery stores — a policy that emerged as a signature idea during the race and signals a willingness to expand the state into areas traditionally left to the private sector..Lewis has also backed aggressive climate policies, including restrictions on industrial development and a broader restructuring of Canada’s resource economy, positions that are likely to heighten tensions with western provinces reliant on energy production.Those concerns were already surfacing within hours of his victory. Critics in the West warned his leadership could deepen the divide between Ottawa and resource-based economies, particularly in Alberta, where skepticism of federal intervention remains high.Lewis framed his victory as a mandate for transformation, telling supporters the party must “serve the many, not the money” — language reflecting a populist, anti-capitalist tone that defined his campaign.But beyond rhetoric, the political reality facing the new leader is stark. The NDP enters this new era with limited parliamentary presence, no official party status, and declining national relevance following its electoral collapse.Lewis has signalled he may not immediately seek a seat in the House of Commons, instead focusing first on rebuilding the party’s grassroots base — a move that could further limit the NDP’s visibility in Ottawa in the short term.His election marks a clear ideological pivot: away from the more pragmatic, labour-focused approach of previous leaders and toward a more activist-driven, movement-oriented model. Whether that strategy revives the party or marginalizes it further will likely define the next chapter of federal politics.