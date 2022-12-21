Kelly Conlon and Sam Davis

 Kelly Conlon and Sam Davis

 Courtesy Matthew McDermott

With all due respect to William Shakespeare, "The first thing we do, let's ban all the lawyers."

In what can be described as ‘very Orwellian,’ Kelly Conlon, a New Jersey-based attorney was chaperoning her nine-year-old daughter’s Girl Scout troop to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, featuring the famous Rockettes, when she was flagged by the Radio City Music Hall’s facial recognition system and refused entry despite holding a ticket.

Radio City Music Hall notice

Radio City Music Hall notice

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

fpenner
fpenner

As a business owner, I do not have a problem with this. I can do business with whoever the he$l I want to.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Next we can use it to ban politicians, then bureacrats. Remember who are the first ones culled when we are led to our own cultural revolution.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.