RAGING GRANNIES: Federal research finds senior women most concerned about plastic pollution and climate change

Federal research suggests Canadians most concerned about plastic pollution are retirees, particularly women, with residents of Quebec and BC expressing the highest levels of concern.The findings, contained in an Environment Department report based on public opinion research, mirror a recent Statistics Canada study that found women over 65 living in urban areas are the demographic most concerned about climate change."Seniors 65 and older tend to be more aware and concerned about plastic waste and pollution in Canada than young Canadians 18 to 34," the Environment Department report states. "Women are much more likely than men to feel plastic waste and pollution is an issue and express concern over it."Blacklock's Reporter said the survey found 65% of Quebec residents said they were concerned about plastic pollution, followed by British Columbia at 63%, Atlantic Canada at 60%, Ontario at 58%, Saskatchewan and Manitoba at 51%, and Alberta at 48%.The department's research was based on responses from 2,052 Canadians and cost taxpayers $39,949. The polling was conducted by Toronto-based Pollara Strategic Insights Inc.Researchers suggested older Canadians are more likely to adopt environmentally focused habits, including recycling, purchasing reusable or refillable products, checking whether products can be recycled and donating or reselling unwanted items.By contrast, Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 were found to be less likely to engage in those activities.The report also divided Canadians into five groups based on their views toward climate change and environmental issues.About 24% were classified as committed environmentalists, described as people who strongly believe climate change is caused by humans, are deeply concerned about it and believe personal actions can make a difference despite limited optimism about overall progress.Another 35% expressed general support for environmental initiatives, while 25% were described as ambivalent or uncertain about the issue..The report found 11% of respondents were largely indifferent to climate change and did not hold strong opinions.A further 5% were categorized as "resisters" who were "not at all worried" about climate change. Researchers said that group was most commonly made up of Prairie men.The findings align with a Statistics Canada psychosocial report released July 8 that concluded Canadians over 65 report the highest levels of concern about climate change, challenging the perception that younger people are the most affected psychologically by environmental issues.Statistics Canada found concern was highest among retirees living in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.