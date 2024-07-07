Rain delays Sask crop development

Although rain has slowed growth, producers are reporting overall good crop, pasture and hay conditions throughout Saskatchewan.Rain was widespread, with some areas receiving significant amounts along with isolated hail events. Excess moisture in some regions continues to flooding crops in low lying areas. In other regions, moisture would be welcome.Overall, crop development continues to fall behind normal for this time of year due to the cooler and wet conditions. The potential for warmer temperatures and drier conditions in the coming weeks offers hope.Rainfall amounts varied last week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Goodeve and Ituna areas at 143 mm and 133 mm respectively. The Rosetown and Biggar areas received 130 mm and 120 mm respectively. The Semans area received 112 mm and the Smiley area received 108 mm over the past week. With the frequent rainfall, topsoil moisture is continuing to increase in the province. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 14% surplus, 80% adequate and 6% short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at nine per cent surplus, 84% adequate, 6% short and 1% very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 84% adequate, 9% short and 2% very short. Varied stages of development are reported:3% of winter cereals are in the tillering stage, eight per cent at stem elongation, 22% at flag leaf, 57% heading and 10% at the dough stage.5% of spring cereals are at the seedling stage with 33% tillering, 33% at stem elongation, 23% at flag leaf and 6% heading.Producers are reporting overall good pasture conditions throughout the province. Currently, 29% of pastures are reported as excellent, 57% are good, 13% are fair and 1% are poor.6% of pulse crops are at the seedling stage with 71% at the vegetative stage of development and 23% flowering.15% of canola and mustard are at the seedling stage, 48% at the rosette stage, 26% bolting and 11% at the flowering stage. 33% of the flax is at the seedling stage with 63% at stem elongation and 4% flowering. Many producers slowed or delayed their haying operations with the frequent and forecasted rains over the past week across the province. 6% of the hay crop has received its first cut with 3% baled or silage. Hay quality is rated as 25% excellent, 69% good and 6% fair.Excess moisture from continued rainfall throughout the province is the main cause of crop damage. Some regions continue to report that low lying areas have standing water with limited chance for crop recovery within these areas. Other areas of the field that are saturated have crop yellowing, stunting and root rot development due to moisture stress.Hail and wind resulted in minor to moderate crop damage. Gophers continue to be a problem, notably in canola, with some areas reporting moderate to severe damage. As canola continues to advance, flea beetles become less of a concern for crop damage. Producers continue to note leaf diseases in cereals and the start of pulse disease development. Over the coming weeks, producers will be applying fungicide to slow disease progression in their fields. Cool weather has slowed grasshopper development in many areas.As most producers wrap up weed spraying, some acres are yet to be covered due to the frequent rain and wind delays. In the coming weeks, fungicide spraying will commence with some areas of the province having already started. Haying will progress in many regions and begin in those areas that have been waiting for drier conditions.For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre toll-free at 1-866-457-2377. A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available here.